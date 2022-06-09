The Ondo State Police Command has denied any reprisal attack on the Hausa Community at Sabo area in Ondo town or any part of the state, describing the purveyors of the news as warmongers.

The command said those peddling the fake news were mischief makers, who intend to cause panic, tension and strife in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Death Toll In Owo, Kajuru Killings 72, Ondo Plans Mass Burial

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odunlami Funmilayo, on Thursday, said, “There was no reprisal attack on the Hausa Community at Sabo area in Ondo town or any part of the state as purported by this warmongers.

“On Tuesday, 7th of June, 2022, there was an attempted robbery on a J5 vehicle with plate number MKA – 469 YJ carrying Onions and Potatoes coming from Zaria Enroute Ore, which had a stopover at Ondo town and was attacked by men of the underworld around 0110hrs.

“In the cause of this attempt, the robbers shot the driver, while the motor boy escaped with bullet injury, a motorcyclist alongside the pillion and a passerby were also hit by stray bullets.

“It is, however, disheartening that this peddler who is out to achieve no good did not confirm the story before spreading this falsehood as the victims involved in this failed robbery are of Yoruba, Igbo and Northern extractions.

“Investigation has since commenced and effort is ongoing to arrest the assailants.

“On this note, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Oyeyemi Adesoye Oyediran, urged the people of the state to remain calm and disregard the fake news, as the rumour mongers are out to stir unnecessary chaos and disrupt the peace of the State.”

The Command also warned the peddlers of fake news to desist as it will not fold its arms and let them shatter the peace being enjoyed in the State.