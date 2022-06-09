The Federal Government has disclosed that last Sunday’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, by gunmen leading to the death of worshippers, was a handiwork of Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the National Security Council (NSC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

The minister, who briefed journalists alongside the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, said the police has been ordered to go after the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice.

According to him, the imprint of ISWAP has been found on the scene of the attack, vowing that they will be brought to justice.

He added that ISWAP’s aim was to pit Nigerians against each other by the attack and to make it appear as ethno-religious war.

