The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports alleging that Nigerian villages were attacked by Cameroonian separatists known as Ambazonian on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said contrary to the misinformation, Nigerian Army troops deployed at Danare received information on Sunday morning about the said attack but later discovered the communities were under Cameroon.

Danare is located in Cross River State of Nigeria.

He said, “The troops immediately mobilised to Bashu community, which was allegedly under attack. On their arrival, it was revealed that Bashu was not under attack and no external incursion was recorded; rather the separatists attacked Obonyi 2 and Njasha, both of which are communities located in the Republic of Cameroon.”

Nwachukwu said four victims of the attack, who crossed over to Nigerian territory were later rescued by Nigerian troops and operatives of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

“The attack was therefore not within Nigerian territory as claimed,” he said.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the unsubstantiated information and not panic.