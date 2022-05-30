Some 26 officers and men of Kwara State Police Command were being investigated over alleged extortion of some youths and students in the state.

The officers under investigation belong to AKS, Anti-cultism, and Anti-cyber Crime Units of the police command.

The commencement of investigation of the 26 policemen followed public outcry over the alleged extortion of innocent youths and students by operatives.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement on Monday, exonerated the police high command from the illegal activities of the policemen.

“The command wishes to dissociates herself from all references made regarding proceeds of crimes to senior officers by the men on the field and categorically states that such references were lies.

“Interestingly, actions has been initiated to investigate some twenty six officers and men attached to Aks, Anti Cultist and Anti cyber crime units alleged of harasment, intimidation and extortion. They have been redeployed out of the units pending the outcome of investigation to determine their levels of culpability.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo , wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State, especially the youth and students, that the command is not taking the allegation of brutality, intimidation, extortion and harasment of the youths and students by some policemen on the field lightly,” Ajayi added.

He quoted Assayomo to have admonished the youths and students to be calm, promising to investigate all the allegations raised by them, especially on the Twitter Space.