The Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Dr Sidie Mohamed Tunis, has said that the release of detained President Mohamed Bazoum by coup leaders in Niger Republic is a prerequisite for talks about lifting sanctions on the country by the regional bloc.

Dr Tunis said this during a meeting with a 19-member delegation from the Africa Without Borders organisation, at the just concluded Second Ordinary Session of the Parliament 2023. The group had pleaded for the easing of sanctions imposed on Niger after the 26th July coup that toppled the democratically elected government.

The Speaker, however, expressed hope that the Parliament, alongside Africa Without Borders, could work towards lifting the sanctions, adding that an emergency summit could be summoned for progress to be made.

“Releasing Bazoum and his family would be a significant gesture of goodwill,” Dr Tunis said. “This would open the door for more productive engagement with ECOWAS and pave the way for considering the lifting of sanctions,” he added.

The Speaker acknowledged the importance of citizen diplomacy and assured the delegation of the Parliament’s unwavering support for the people of Niger.

“Our primary concern is the well-being of the people in the region,” Dr Tunis stated. “We understand the hardships caused by the sanctions and urge the junta to prioritise the needs of ordinary citizens,” he said.

The President of Africa Without Borders, Lirwana Abulrahman, said the sanctions have been harsh on ordinary Nigeriens citing food shortages, lack of medication, and disruptions of vital services like electricity and water treatment.

“The people of Niger are suffering,” Abulrahman stressed. “We are not advocating for the junta, but for the millions of innocent citizens caught in the crossfire. We urge the ECOWAS Parliament to recognize their plight and work towards a solution that prioritises their welfare,” he added.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has announced the suspension of Niger from all decision-making bodies in the regional bloc, following the July 26, military coup.

In a statement released today, the ECOWAS Commission clarified its stance on the situation in Niger. It said that until the recent Heads of State and Government Summit held on December 10th, in Abuja, the bloc had considered the events in Niger as an attempted coup, recognizing Bazoum as the legitimate President.

This according to the statement meant Niger remained active in ECOWAS structures, with its government representatives participating in statutory meetings.

However, the Summit noted that the coup had effectively ousted Bazoum’s government; therefore, in accordance with the ECOWAS principles of democratic governance and constitutional order, it has suspended Niger from all decision-making bodies until the restoration of constitutional rule in the country.

The Commission therefore called on the military junta in Niger to quickly initiate a blueprint to restore constitutional order in the country including the release of the detained Bazoum and other government officials.