The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is contemplating the initiation of impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, citing alleged Constitutional violations.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the chairman of the state APC Caretaker Committee, Tony Okocha, emphasized that although not a member of the state House of Assembly, he believes impeachment is a “democratic process,” not a “coup detat.”

Asserting their dedication to safeguarding the 27 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers who defected to the APC, Okocha reiterated, “We will not permit the governor to thrive on illegality. We intend to petition the judge before the National Judicial Council (NJC) regarding the order against our members.”

Addressing the demolition of the state House of Assembly complex, Okocha emphasized the APC’s refusal to condone illegitimate actions within the state. He underscored the continued meetings of the defected lawmakers elsewhere, emphasizing the symbolic importance of the mace, the assembly’s authority.

“Illegality is illegal. An assembly can be relocated, provided the mace, its symbol of authority, is present,” Okocha explained. “Yesterday, about 27 members convened and made significant decisions on state matters.”

Highlighting the APC’s majority status in the House of Assembly, with 27 out of 32 members, Okocha affirmed this aligns with the mandate from the party’s National Secretariat to engage opposition party members in the state.

“We are committed to combating illegality and protecting our 27 assembly members. We cannot allow lawlessness to thrive in our state,” Okocha asserted.

Seeking support, Okocha appealed to Chief Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), urging his intervention in the state’s political situation.

“I’ve personally extended invitations to him; we’ve publicly asked for his assistance,” Okocha stated. Acknowledging Wike’s influence, he added, “He’s not just a political figure in Rivers but across Nigeria. His support played a crucial role in our victory in the presidential election despite setbacks in other electoral positions.”

NAN