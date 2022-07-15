The presidency has denied a media report that the Department of State Service (DSS) signalled its concern that the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was a recipe for renewed sectarian crises that could destabilise Nigeria.

An online newspaper, Peoples Gazette, had claimed in a report that it cited a signal from DSS which the National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) used to brief President Muhammadu Buhari this week.

However, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Friday, said Nigerians should ignore the report which he called “laughably puerile report”.

He said the report was meant to sow division and chaos on the choice of former Governor Kashim Shettima as the Running Mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Attempts by our correspondent to cross check the alleged signal with the DSS met a brick wall, before Shehu’s statement was released.