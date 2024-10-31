The Federal High Court of Nigeria has explained that the order of the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, was not defied by any judge of the court.

It clarified in a statement that the earlier transfer order made by the Chief Judge was reversed due to administrative exigencies.

There were reports that Justice Simon Amobeda had defied the Federal High Court chief judge’s transfer since June, refusing to leave Kano for Kogi.

Contrary to the media report, the court said that Justice Amobeda remained one of the judges serving in the Kano Division of the court and did not defy the posting made by the chief judge.

The court, in a statement issued yesterday and signed by the Director of Information, Dr Catherine Christopher, said, ‘’It is instructive to state for the records, that the recent posting of judges to various Divisions of the Federal High Court was communicated in a circular from the chief judge of the Federal High Court, the Hon. Justice John Tsoho on July 12, 2024.

“In the circular, Justice Simon A. Amobeda was initially posted to Lokoja, Kogi State. However, a subsequent circular dated August 9, 2024, instructed that Justice Amobeda, alongside six other Judges, should remain at their then respective judicial divisions.

“The reversal by the Chief Judge of the initial posting was as a result of certain administrative exigencies.

“Other Judges affected were: Hon. Justice M. G. Umar from Enugu to Kano; Justice R.N Aikawa from Kaduna to Katsina; Justice S.M Shuaibu; Evelyn N. Anyadike from Awka to Warri and Hon. Justice Isa Adama Dashen, from Yenagoa to Osogbo, which were equally reversed.

“Hon. Justice Tsoho, as head of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, possesses the authority to reverse administrative decisions regarding judicial postings, especially when continuity in case management is crucial to the administration of justice.

“This clarification has become necessary to clear the alleged reportage surrounding Justice Amobeda’s status and also to demonstrate transparency and accountability in the process of judicial postings.

“We therefore urged members of the public to disregard that report by the online platform.

“One of the most significant responsibilities of journalists is to verify the accuracy of their reports and communicate them. We therefore advise Sahara Reporters to make it a practice of doing the same.”