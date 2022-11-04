The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has said no life was lost in the sudden fire outbreak at its headquarters in Abuja, on Friday morning.

The Director of Press Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, stated in a statement that

the fire incident occurred about 7:30am on Friday and was limited to the third floor of the six-storey building edifice.

He said that the fire was immediately put out by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Federal Fire Service Departments.

Megwa also said that the floor is occupied by Planning, Research and Statistics and the General Service Department with the fire affecting only a particular room with electronic gadgets.

”Fortunately enough, no life was lost and all vital documents were promptly evacuated and safeguarded.

”The management of the scheme heartily appreciates the Federal and FCT Fire Service Departments for their prompt response which minimised the effect of the incident.

”Management also appreciates all security agencies for the invaluable roles they played during the unfortunate incident’,” he added.