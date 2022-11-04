There was pandemonium in Ikun-Akoko, Akoko Southwest local government area of Ondo State yesterday as youths of the town trooped out to protest against what they described as the nonchalant attitude of the monarch of the town to the incessant deaths of promising sons and daughters of town in positions of authority.

The protest disrupted the peace of the town as the youth carried leaves, and placards with various inscriptions to express their displeasure about the tragedy that had befallen their towns which had been causing unrest and panic.

The protesters alleged that Onikun of Ikun, Oba Olokunbola Adedoyin was now parading himself as a “born again Christian” and refused to do rituals and culture that could stop the calamity.

They stormed the palace and threw leaves and palm leaves, after which the only petrol station in the town owned by the Oba was torched during the protest.

Contacted, the monarch Oba Olokunbola Adedoyin who ascended the throne 19 years ago said he had been trying his best to attract development to the town since he became the Onikun of Ikun.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional ruler who narrated his ordeal in the hands of the irate youths said they threatened to kill him and his son before they attacked his petrol station where an attendant was cut and three generators valued at N1.5 million vandalized.