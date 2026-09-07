The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Benue State, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), has lamented what he described as the collapse of the local government system in the state despite the Supreme Court judgment affirming local government autonomy.

He said the situation has made it difficult for council chairmen to initiate and execute meaningful projects for their communities.

The PDP governorship candidate further pledged to grant full autonomy to local governments, saying the move, “would decentralize governance and improve service delivery in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture and rural development.”

Aondoakaa stated this on Monday while speaking with journalists in Makurdi.

He linked the worsening insecurity in the state to the weakening of local government administration, arguing that the decay of rural infrastructure, especially roads, has severely hampered the ability of security agencies to respond promptly to threats and attacks in remote areas.

Aondoakaa also criticized what he termed the inequitable distribution of resources and development projects across Benue State.

He faulted the current administration in the state for failing to take a clear and firm position on issues relating to the earmarking of Benue lands for public ranching.

The PDP governorship candidate maintained that while every Nigerian has the constitutional right to freedom of movement and lawful business activities, such ventures must operate strictly within the confines of existing laws.

Aondoakaa sympathised with Benue people over what he described as the inaccessibility of the present administration and promised to operate an open-door government that would encourage citizen participation in governance.

He questioned what he described as the concentration of development projects in Makurdi and other urban centres while many rural communities continue to lack basic infrastructure.

He gave assurance that his administration would ensure a fair distribution of projects across all parts of the state and would focus on initiatives that directly improve the lives of the people rather than pursuing what he termed misplaced priorities.

Aondoakaa said his vision for Benue is anchored on security, quality education, agricultural revival, healthcare improvement and inclusive governance aimed at restoring the state’s lost glory and creating opportunities for all citizens.

However, chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Dr. Justine Shaku, who is the chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA had recently told LEADERSHIP that governor Hyacinth Alia has granted full autonomy to the twenty three local government areas of Benue state.