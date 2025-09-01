Federal government has ruled out sabotage in last week’s Abuja–Kaduna train derailment, insisting that preliminary findings point to an operational mishap.

The minister of Transportation, Saidu Ahmed Alkali, gave the clarification while addressing State House correspondents at the weekend alongside the managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa.

Alkali said investigations into the accident were still ongoing but stressed that early indications showed no evidence of foul play.

“We have fixed the point machine from here up to Kaduna, and since then, there has been no issue of derailment. For this incident, investigations are ongoing, and we don’t want to preempt the committee until it submits its report,” the minister said.

A point machine, also known as a switch motor, allows trains to change tracks by securely shifting the blades of a railway turnout.

The minister noted that while vandalism of rail infrastructure remains a recurring challenge, there was no sign of tampering on the track where the derailment occurred.

He said four of the 10 affected coaches had been removed with specialised cranes while work continues on the remaining ones.

Alkali revealed that the federal government, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser, is working on a comprehensive plan to safeguard railway assets nationwide.

He also hinted at ongoing procurement processes aimed at extending rail connectivity from Warri to Ajaokuta and Abuja.

Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that Nigeria has recorded 188 derailments between 2020 and 2025. Of this number, 183 occurred between 2020 and 2022, with 57 in 2020, 61 in 2021, and 65 in 2022—making derailments the most frequent form of rail accidents in recent years.

On the handling of the press during the incident, NRC boss Kayode Opeifa tendered an unreserved apology to journalists, particularly to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reporter who was denied access at the accident scene.

His apology followed a protest letter from the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), which condemned the harassment of its immediate past national chairperson, Comrade Ladi Bala.

“If any journalist or medium felt excluded or not well treated at the accident scene, I take full responsibility and I sincerely apologise.

“We are committed to transparency and will continue to provide the press with access and information as events unfold,” Opeifa said.

The NRC chief also dismissed sabotage as a factor in the derailment, explaining that checks on the track revealed no signs of tampering or structural failure.

“Nationwide, rail tracks are constantly targeted by vandals and scrap syndicates. But, with specific reference to this incident, the track showed no signs of sabotage or structural failure. Our initial findings indicate it was an operational accident at a junction point,” he said.

He confirmed that all 618 passengers on board were safely evacuated. Twenty sustained minor injuries, while seven were hospitalised but have been discharged, with their medical bills fully covered by the corporation.