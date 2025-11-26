Nigerian Afro-gospel singer and songwriter, Akinade Ibuoye, popularly known as Gaise Baba, has announced the passing of his father, Prince (Hon.) Ezekiel Gbadebo Ibuoye, the Ààrẹ Apọ́nlẹ́sẹ̀ of Okemesi Ekiti in Ekiti State.

The singer disclosed the news in a solemn statement shared on his social media page, revealing that his father died on Saturday, November 22, at exactly 7:31 p.m.

He noted that the patriarch “went home to be with the Lord,” a transition that occurred seven months and seven days after the passing of his mother.

He said despite the emotional weight of the double loss within a short space of time, the singer said the family remained anchored in their faith.

“No guilt in life, no fear in death. Even with the pain of physical departure, we yield to God, and in all things, we give Him thanks.”

Prince Ezekiel Gbadebo Ibuoye was a respected community leader in Okemesi-Ekiti, where he held the traditional title of Ààrẹ Apọ́nlẹ́sẹ̀.

Gaise Baba is an award-winning Nigerian Afro-gospel artist known for blending contemporary Afro rhythms with faith-based messages. He is widely regarded as one of the leading voices redefining modern gospel expression in the country.

Earlier this year, the singer released a reworked version of a old-time popular song “No Turning Back,” featuring minister Lawrence Oyor.

The song became a viral sensation, gaining massive traction not only within the Nigerian gospel scene but also globally, earning him widespread acclaim and expanding his audience beyond the continent.