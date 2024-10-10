The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has dismissed as untrue reports suggesting that the agency must grant permission to citizens before they can use the National Anthem.

In a statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the NOA’s director-general, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, clarified during an interview with Radio Kwara that the agency, as the custodian of national symbols, will only provide the correct melodies of the National Anthem.

Issa-Onilu also encouraged those who produce national flags or use them for commercial advertisement purposes to obtain the correct versions from NOA.

“All state offices of the Agency are currently undertaking programmes aimed at educating Nigerians on the lyrics of the reintroduced National Anthem,” the statement said.

For clarity, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved that the first stanza of the National Anthem be sung at all official government programmes, while all three stanzas will be reserved for special events such as Democracy Day and the opening of parliament. The third stanza has been designated as the national prayer.

“In line with this mandate, NOA has released the correct and authentic lyrics of the National Anthem, reintroducing it as part of its initiative to promote the new National Anthem Act, signed by the President,” the statement reads.

The correct lyrics of the National Anthem are as follows:

Stanza 1

Nigeria, we hail thee

Our own dear native land

Though tribes and tongues may differ

In brotherhood, we stand

Nigerians all are proud to serve

Our sovereign Motherland.

Stanza 2

Our flag shall be a symbol

That truth and justice reign

In peace or battle, honour’d,

And this we count as gain,

To hand on to our children

A banner without stain.

Stanza 3

O God of all creation

Grant this our one request.

Help us to build a nation

Where no man is oppressed

And so with peace and plenty

Nigeria may be blessed.

The NOA urged citizens to ignore misleading reports and continue to use the National Anthem freely while respecting and honouring the national symbols that embody Nigeria’s unity and aspirations.