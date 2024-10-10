The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has called on the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka, Anambra State as well as other stakeholders to withdraw the earlier advertorial for the selection process of the vacant office of the vice chancellor and ensure that all academic disciplines, particularly the Medical and Dental lecturers are well represented.

MDCAN in a terse statement issued to newsmen in Jos raised the alarm over the exclusion of its members and warned that the development is not only unjust, but undermines the critical role they played in the academic and administrative leadership of the institution.

The statement which was jointly signed by the MDCAN president, Prof Mohammad Aminu and secretary, Prof. Daiyabu Ibrahim argued that Medical and Dental education is a vital part of the university’s mission to produce competent healthcare professionals, who contribute to national and global health system.

According to the duo, it is imperative that they should be given due representation in matters that concern the governance and future of the institution.

They also pointed out that the exclusion of their members who are distinguished scholars and administrators with vast experience in both academic and clinical fields, send a message that their contributions to the university’s growth and development are undervalued.