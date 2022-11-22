Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Blessing, has visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwunsi, Ojaja II, in his palace at Ile-Ife, Osun State.

On her Instagram handle, Nkechi posted a picture of herself and the monarch with the caption, “ever met a jovial king? Well this picture says it all. I have never laughed this hard in a long time. Thank you so much for the warm reception His Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. God bless your existence.”

The actress had attended the 2022 edition of Queen Morémi Ajasoro Cultural Pageantry with other Yoruba Nollywood celebrities as judges of the event that took place in the Ooni’s palace.

Meanwhile, fans have started reacting to the picture that surfaced online owing to the recent marathon nuptials by the Ile-Ife monarch, with many seeking to know if Nkechi wanted to be the eighth wife of the King.

A fan, Janedora, said: “You were made for royalty but you’re looking for royalty trouble o.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another, Jagynation said, “You sha want to become the Ooni of Ife queen, well Kabiyesi is ready for you.

IdrisconnectNigeria said, “Iyawo Oba” and Nkechi replied, “Ore Iyawo oba.”

Datgirl_oreva said, “you’re extremely beautiful for royalty. A queen and more.

Another fan, Wendygrace asserted, “Just be careful make ‘oba no gbese le e’ (literally, ‘don’t let the king own you).”

However, another user, itsdarey berated the actress for locking the comment section of the picture with the monarch saying, “Nkechi you shouldn’t have locked the comment section in that your picture with Ooni, we your fan that will still comment good thing dey nau.”