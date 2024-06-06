Ad

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has acknowledged the significant role that the non – indigenes were playing in the economic development of the state.

The governor also hailed the commitment of the non- indigenes to the maintenance of peaceful coexistence in the state.

Represented by senior adviser/ counselor, Alh Saadu Salahu, the governor spoke at a sensitisation interaction forum organised by the office of the Senior Special Assistant on Non- Indigenes Relations in conjunction with Amalgamated Non- Indigenes Association in Ilorin, the state capital.

AbdulRazaq restated the commitment of his administration to security of lives and property of all residents of the state, irrespective of ethnicity or religious affiliation.

” As part of the demonstration of our love for all , our administration ensured that employment of about 5,000 teachers by the State Government was made to accord all qualified applicants , irrespective of tribe, the opportunities of getting employed without any political influence to ensure children of common people have access to quality education in the public schools.

” KWASSIP programmes that cater for business oriented people, aged , women and youths and the

Launching of Ilorin masterplan and smart city were all designed for the benefit of all.

” Our administration is unrelenting in its efforts in the areas of education, health, infrastructure, poverty alleviation, youths inclusiness and gender parity amongst others, ” the governor stated.

Earlier , the general manager of Kwara State Social Investment Programmmes (KWASSIP) , Dr. AbdulWasiu Tejidini, had highlighted Governor AbdulRazaq’s achievements in reducing poverty , empowering youths on entrepreneurship , the aged and traders in the state without any discrimination what so ever .

In her remarks, the chairman of Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Mrs Shade Omoniyi, said tax payment is compulsory for everyone irrespective of tribe as government gives back to the community to ensure masses’ welfare.

Omoniyi spoke through the director of Income Tax, Mr. Muhammed Usman.

A one time commissioner for information in the state, Alh Raheem Adedoyin commended non indigenes in the state for their consistent to Governor AbdulRazaq and urged them to consolidate their commitment to peaceful co- existence .

The event was graced by the non- executive director of NNPCL , Dr. Muhammed Ghali Alaya , former commisioner for Information, Alh Raheem Adedoyin and senior special assistant on Non- Indigenes Relations, Hon. Caleb Ono Bobi, amongst others.

