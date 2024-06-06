Ad

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani, has commended the Kaduna State House of Assembly for indicting the immediate-past governor of the State, Nasir El-Rufai, and some of his former aides, over alleged money laundering to the tune of N423bn.

Reacting to the resolution of the State House of Assembly following the presentation of a report of an Adhoc Committee on Wednesday, Senator Sani, who’s also a human rights activist, said ‘fraudulent technocrats, thieving consultants and contractors’ plundered public funds from Kaduna State’s coffers.

Taking to his X handle on Thursday, the former federal lawmaker said the next step was to ensure the recovery of ‘our stolen money from those leeches and vultures’.

Sani wrote: “The Kaduna Assembly has done a good job. I wish to congratulate them. The next step is to ensure the recovery of our stolen money from those leeches and vultures. Kaduna state was simply plundered by fraudulent technocrats, thieving consultants and contractors domiciled in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

“For anyone who cared to go through that published report, I don’t know what “serving with integrity means”. Kaduna was a victim of two types of Banditry; the one in our forests and the one in the Government house. They left behind estates and malls for their children and left behind a mountain of debt for the children of the poor.”