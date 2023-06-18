Norfund Drives Sustainable Economic Growth, Footprint In Nigeria

The Norwegian Investment Fund for developing countries, Norfund, stated its intention to increase investments in Nigeria and the West African region with the aim of driving development through investments in the private sector and creating jobs.

The Fund recently organised its first stakeholder event in Nigeria which hosted key players across multiple industries in the private sector to provide an update on its activities in Nigeria and West Africa.

Business counsellor, Royal Norwegian Embassy in Abuja, Eivind Fjeldstad who represented the Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, Knut Lein said: “ the firm is set to become the world’s third most populated country, Nigeria is Norway’s most important market on the African continent as we believe that there is a huge opportunity for growth in Nigerian industries.

“We are impressed by the measures taken by the government to strengthen the startup community especially, as underlined by The Startup Act signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in October.

“Moreover, Norway is in the process of updating its African strategy and I am proud that the Norway-Nigeria relations reflect this with business and investments taking centre stage. We thank Norfund for its role in strengthening Nigerian-Norway relations in the most meaningful way.”

The executive vice-president, Scalable Enterprises, Norfund, Ellen Rasmussen said: “at the core of Norfund’s operations is the mission to create jobs, improve lives, and invest in sustainable businesses. Operating within the framework of the Ministry of Foreign