PDP To Uzodimma: Account For N206bn LG Funds

The Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State has asked Governor Hope Uzodimma to account for over N206 billion local government funds his Shared Prosperity administration allegedly misappropriated.

Collins Opurozor, the state publicity secretary of the PDP said this at the party secretariat at press conference titled; “On Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Latest Campaign of Lies and Deceit”.

“Senator Uzodimma must without any further delay, tell the people the whereabouts of the N206 billion he has received belonging to the local governments,” he said.

Opurozor further alleged that the local government system which is a mechanism put in place by law to expand and sustain the democratic space and to spread democratic values, had been destroyed in the state by the APC led administration.

“This is a huge tragedy! Imo is a state that has over 70 percent of her entire population living in the rural areas. Yet, the only channel through which governance can be delivered to the people has been completely run aground,” he also alleged.

He lamented that something unusual had started to happen in Imo State since last week, accusing the state government of embarking on a campaign of misinformation, lies and deceit as probably part of their strategy to win the scheduled INEC governorship election on November 11, 2023.