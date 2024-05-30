Ad

An integrated financial services firm, Norrenberger Financial Group Limited has canvassed a clear-cut policy that will enhance financial security and investments for Nigerian children.

The group made the call over the weekend when it hosted a webinar to mark the 2024 International Children’s Day celebration with the theme “Kickstart your Kids’ Finance: From Piggybank to a Secure Future.”

As a financial institution, Norrenberger said it has created products including Norren Kickstart Account, an investment instrument targeted at kids to help parents build a better financial future for their children.

Panellists at the webinar event included: the founder of SuperMom Community, Opeyemi Abitoye, a close-knit community of solo mothers that supports and encourages young talents while building up the society one step at a time; Mr Ayo & Mrs Bukola Soyombo, financial experts and regional head, South-West, Norrenberger Asset Management Limited, Oluwatodimu Wole-Oni. The panellists provided insightful tips and informative opinions surrounding the topical issue of children and finance.

The group managing director/CEO of Norrenberger, Tony Edeh, remarked that “At Norrenberger, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders, and events like these are an opportunity to inspire and empower young minds to reach their full potential while learning the importance of savings and investment.”

Also, the business head, Norrenberger Asset Management Limited, Pabina Yinkere said the company is committed to simplifying wealth creation, saying that “it has put us at the forefront of creating unique services and products. This event, which is powered by the Norren Kickstart, a targeted investment product for children ensures that the future of your child(ren) is secured, and you are financially prepared to weather the storms of life’’.