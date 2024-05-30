Ad

Nestlé Nigeria restated its commitment to fostering the well-being of children and equipping them for the future, as its initiatives aimed at promoting healthy nutrition, STEM education, and grassroots sports reached over 3.7 million children in 2023, demonstrating its dedication to preparing them for a brighter future.

According to the company, the initiatives are in alignment with Nestlé’s commitment to enhancing quality of life for people of all ages. By empowering children with the values, tools and skills to make the right decisions, Nestlé is contributing to nurturing future leaders that will transform the nation.

The company said, “Childhood is a critical period for forming life-long habits that could determine quality of life in the future. Therefore, teaching children to eat right, stay active, pursue their dreams, set and achieve goals is one of the ways through which we are nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“We achieve this through Nestlé MILO Building Champs, Nestlé MILO Basketball Championship, Nestlé for Healthier Kids and the Nestlé Community Scholarships. This year, we are extending these programs to more schools and communities, to reach even more children.”

Through the community scholarships, Nestlé is promoting STEM education to give children within its communities the opportunity to access technical capabilities and skills to contribute to the industrialisation of the country. This is one of Nestlé’s creating shared value initiatives: creating value for society while delivering business growth: the children are equipped for the future, and Nestlé gains an increased pipeline of future talents.

Recognising the persistent issue of child and adolescent malnutrition in sub-Saharan Africa, which leads to negative effects such as poor learning outcomes, increased illness and mortality rates, and hindered growth and development among school-aged children in Nigeria, according to findings from the 2019 Kids Nutrition and Health Study: Nutrient Intake in Children 4-13 Years Old in Ibadan, Nigeria – PubMed (nih.gov), the Good Food, Good Life company takes measures aimed at improving the health indices among school age children in Nigeria.

These measures include the fortification of its products, providing nutrition education, and implementing programs that encourage a more active lifestyle.

Findings from the 2019 Kids Nutrition and Health Study 80 per cent of Nestlé’s products produced and sold in Nigeria are fortified with essential nutrients and vitamins such as iron, zinc, and calcium to provide the necessary micronutrients to support adequate nutrition for well-being. The company’s focus on prioritising optimal childhood nutrition reflects its dedication to supporting children and families worldwide.