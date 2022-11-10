Ahead of the 2023 general election, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) inaugurated youth campaign council in the North-central zone with a vow to engage in aggressive mobilisation to ensure victory for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The vow was given by the director, youths mobilisation for North-central, APC presidential campaign council, Mark Tersoo in Abuja.

Tersoo who inaugurated the council with members across all the state, charged the youths to deploy door-to-door campaign approaches in order to get majority votes for their candidates.

Among other terms of duties, the group seeks to develop and implement get-out-the-votes strategies for targeting all units of youth groups and build their capacity to educate others in line with the democratic right as well as adopting grass root mobilisation approach.

He said, “Our job is to see how we can mobilise and get the young people of the North-central to key in and vote for the incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.”