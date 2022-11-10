The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Kwara State, Waziri Yakubu Gobir has promised to introduce a poverty alleviation programme to lift 20,000 beneficiaries out of poverty.

The multi-million-naira scheme was launched by Gobir to support the most vulnerable communities and individuals across the state.

Gobir emphasised the need to prioritize social investments and capacity building to turn the tide on a festering economic crisis in the country.

“Micro, small and medium scale enterprises are the backbone of any economy. While I have supported Kwara entrepreneurs and small businesses through social investments over the years, this fund seeks to scale the impact by targeting the most vulnerable segments of society with economic palliatives which address the widening equality gap.”