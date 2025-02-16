The North Central Development Initiative (NCDI) has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and the region’s representatives at the National Assembly for their efforts on the birth of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

Speaking to newsmen at a conference in Abuja yesterday on behalf of the group and the people of the region, the director general/national coordinator of NCDI, Comrade Musa Ali Otigba, said though it had become somehow mandatory for all regions to have a development commission because of the creation of the Ministry of Regional Development, people of the North Central were particularly happy that at last, their age-long dream of joining the other sister regions in enjoying rapid social economic development could now be achieved.

Comrade Otigba appealed to the Presidency, especially the Ministry of Regional Development, Office of the SGF and all relevant stakeholders that while constituting the board and management teams for the commission, to ensure the appointment of people of integrity who have the interest of the region at heart, and not those who would want to use the commission for personal gains.

“We emphasise the credibility of persons to be appointed to avoid embezzlement of the collective resources of our people. We shall also set up machinery to monitor the processes and activities of the commission to ensure that the right things are done at all times so that our people can enjoy the full benefits it presents,” he said.

He also called for the establishment of a joint security network for the region to help tackle the current insecurity in the zone and enable the new commission effectively carry out its projects and programmes.

Otigba reminded President Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider returning the national chairmanship position of the party to the North Central as originally zoned to balance the current political equation and enable the party enjoy full support of people of the region in all future elections.

Describing Tinubu as a listening president, Otigba said the appeal became very necessary as the party prepares for another national convention that would usher in a new National Working Committee to pilot the affairs of the party and lead it to the 2027 general elections.

“We are loyal party members and supporters of Mr. President and his government. We believe in him and we shall always stand by him, come rain, come sunshine,” he said.