Former heavyweight boxer David Price has backed Anthony Joshua to win another world title despite the British-Nigerian’s devastating knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September.

Joshua, 35, suffered a setback in his bid to become a three-time world heavyweight champion when he was stopped by Dubois, but Price believes the former champion can bounce back.

“I think winning another version of a world title is definitely doable for him. I think that’s the best outcome he could wish for. Being undisputed or unified is probably asking a bit too much, but you just don’t know what the future holds,” Price told Mirror Fighting.

Prior to the Dubois defeat, Joshua had been on an impressive four-fight winning streak, defeating Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou.

Price praised Joshua’s mental fortitude and ability to overcome setbacks, comparing it to his own experience.

“I know from experience what a loss can do. My first defeat ruined me, I couldn’t forgive myself for how I lost my first fight. Joshua has the strength to just move forward,” he said.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has outlined seven potential opponents for his next fight following Tyson Fury’s retirement announcement. The options include Martin Bakole, Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, Agit Kabayel, Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker.

Price also highlighted Joshua’s impact on British boxing, particularly his ability to sell out major stadiums.

“He changed the landscape for all British fighters. There wasn’t such a thing as regular stadium fights until he appeared, they were far and few between,” Price added.

“He sold out Wembley and Cardiff. Without Joshua, that sort of thing wouldn’t be happening. You look at the recordings of Frank Bruno fights in stadiums where it looks empty; Joshua and the combination of him with Sky Sports at the time just got so many people interested and brought new fans into the sport.”