The North Central Youth, Security and Leadership Summit has distanced itself from the planned protest by activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the continued detention of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The group described the planned demonstration as “a calculated attempt to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration and polarise the North Central region.”

At a press conference in Abuja at the weekend, the group’s coordinator, Yakubu Isah Kamaludeen, urged Nigerian youths to shun violence, avoid manipulation and embrace dialogue and patriotism.

“We need peace, not violence. We call on all good citizens of Nigeria, especially those in the North Central region, to reject this planned protest. It poses a threat to the peace and stability of our region,” he said.

According to him, the demonstration being championed by Sowore under the guise of demanding Kanu’s release is “nothing but an attempt to distract the government and derail national progress.”

He warned that the protest could be hijacked by miscreants and bandits, which could worsen insecurity in the region.

“Our government is working tirelessly to rebuild the economy, strengthen security and unite the country under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Any action that seeks to incite unrest must be rejected,” he added.

Kamaludeen said Nigeria’s progress can only thrive in peace, unity and collective responsibility.

“Peace cannot be achieved through violence. It comes through dialogue, negotiation and understanding. When violence erupts, women and children suffer the most,” he said.

He further noted that the North Central region, especially Abuja, remains the focal point of national stability.

“When you destabilise the system here, you destabilise the entire country. We won’t tolerate that. We want peace and harmony so that our children and women will not suffer,” he stated.