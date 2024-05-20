The vice chairman of the North West of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Garba Datti has declared the suspensions of the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje as unconstitutional.

He also declared the suspension of the member representing Birnin Magaji/Shinkafi constituency, Aminu Sani Jaji, as null and void.

The APC vice chairman said the amended APC constitution does not give powers to wards, local governments and state chapters to carry out the recent spate of suspensions that they did.

Datti made the declaration at the inaugural APC North West stakeholders meeting under the chairmanship of the coordinating governor of the North West Zone, Senator Uba Sani.

The meeting which was held in Kaduna State yesterday, was attended by governors, former governors, senators, ministers and members of the House of Representatives.

Recall that alleged party members especially at ward and local government levels have announced suspensions of party leaders including Ganduje, Hon Jaji and the APC chairman in Zamfara State, Alhaji Tukur Dafulani.

However, Datti, while speaking at the Kaduna meeting yesterday, said the power to suspend prominent party members and officials rests with the National Working Committee (NEC) of the party.

He added that recent suspensions were instigated by impersonators.

He said, “The latest example is Zamfara State. We are aware that the problems in Kano and Zamfara states are being instigated by individuals impersonating members of our party but who are actually moles working for opposition parties.

“Let me make it clear that, under our amended Constitution, no organ of the party at any level has the power to suspend members of the party until due process has been complied with at all levels, after which the National Working Committee (NWC) has the final say.

“In other words, no member of our party can be suspended without recourse to the NWC. To state it in clear terms, such suspensions are unconstitutional, null, and void, and the status quo ante remains!”

Commenting further, he commended the zone for its massive contributions to the growth of the party, saying, “As a zone, we have made significant contributions to the growth and advancement of our great Party and its electoral victories.

“We are also conscious that we must review our electoral victories from 2015 to address issues that affect the Zone both at governmental and political levels so that as a party we continue to renew, be dynamic, vibrant, vigorous, and continue to grow from strength to strength,” he said.

Constitute C’ttees To Reconcile Aggrieved APC Members, Speaker Abbas Urges Ganduje

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has urged APC national chairman, Ganduje, to constitute reconciliation committees that would unite the members of the party nationwide.

Abbas said some APC members are aggrieved and that there is the need to reconcile and make peace with them. He added that such action would bring more successes to the APC as one big political family.

He said, “I want to call on the national chairman and our party executive to ensure peaceful coexistence among all party members. As previous speakers have said, we are bedeviled with many issues in different states, in every local government.

“It is time to draw a line. Elections are over; this is time for governance. We should forget what has happened; let’s forgive one another; let’s embrace one another.

“I want to suggest to the national chairman, and by extension the national vice chairman, to, as a matter of urgency, constitute reconciliation committees for the zone and for every state to constitute the same reconciliation committees so that we can make peace and bring those that we may have offended back to the party.”

The speaker also urged Ganduje to use his position in addressing the high turnover rate of members of the National Assembly, saying APC members that perform well should be given the opportunity to return in 2027.

“On the issue of the high turnover of members of the National Assembly, this is a golden opportunity under your tenure to ensure that you do everything humanly possible for current (APC) members of the National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly to return in 2027.

“Some people may say there are others waiting. But I need to emphatically mention that the National Assembly is an institution where the older you are in the system, the better you become.

“Today, the Northwest, based on the 2023 elections, is worse off. That is the reason, perhaps, we did not get the kind of prominence we should have gotten. So, let’s ensure that only the worst of us do not get reelected. We should give the competent ones the opportunity to return to the National Assembly.”

Abbas however commended President Bola Tinubu for giving some key positions to the North West, saying the zone should appreciate him by redoubling its efforts in 2027.

“We thank Mr. President for finding the Northwest worthy of many important positions. This is the first time that we have the Speaker, the Deputy President of the Senate and the National Chairman of our party emerging from the zone.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. It is our turn to appreciate Mr. President, to appreciate our party by ensuring that we do everything humanly possible to bring dividends of democracy to our people; to ensure that the insecurity that has bedeviled our zone is brought to its logical conclusion; to also ensure that in 2027, we redouble our efforts for the APC to do better in every ward, every local government, every state and the country as a whole.”

He called on party leaders at different levels to support the party structures, saying “What I observed is that attention is given to the party when elections are near. After elections, nothing moves, nothing happens.

“I want to implore us, the leaders, to support our party not only during elections but at all times. That’s the only way we can guarantee success for our party.

“On our part at the National Assembly, we’ll sit with the leadership of the party in the Northwest to come up with some measures of support. I’ve already briefed the National Chairman during our last meeting that we would reach out to every member to ensure that every month, something is sent to the party to support it. We expect that all members of state caucuses will replicate the same.”

On the ongoing Constitution amendment by the National Assembly, Abbas said, “This is an opportunity for us in the Northwest to sit down and bring up the areas that we can do better as a country.

“We want to see if we can replicate what we did in the 8th Assembly by empowering all our senators and Honourable members to go back to their constituencies on an appointed date to interact with the people, giving them the areas of priority so that by the time we come back, every member will vote based on the mandate given by his people.”

He said some of the critical areas that the National Assembly identified in the constitution review were state police, local government autonomy, women inclusion in politics and governance, and the role of the traditional institutions.

… Ganduje Calls For Massive Sensitisation On Tinubu’s Giant Strides

Ganduje, on his part, called on party members to engage in massive sensitisation on President Tinubu’s giant strides.

He advocated for close consultation on common objectives and the need to work as a team on actions devoid of bitterness and rancour to develop the zone.

Ganduje also called for unity and stability for the region while calling on all and sundry to work together to ensure security of life and security of the zone while thinking out of the box to achieve it.

“We must address the forest insecurity through the introduction of technologies that will address banditry, armed robbery and kidnapping will be eventually resolved,” he said.

…Communique

Meanwhile, a communique issued at the end of the meeting which was read by the coordinating governor, Senator Sani took a critical look at the state of the party in the North – West, activated its internal dispute resolution mechanism to resolve pending issues, and charted the pathway to a more formidable zonal structure that will ensure victory for our dear party in future elections.

The meeting also commended President Bola Tinubu, for his steadfast commitment to the fulfilment of his campaign promises to the Nigerian people and noted the decisive steps so far taken by the president in tackling Nigeria’s multitude of security and developmental challenges, and the far-reaching reforms he has initiated to reflate the economy and combat soaring inflation.

It also observed that the president’s Development Agenda has positively impacted the North West Zone, especially in the areas of Human Capital Development, Agriculture, Education, Poverty Alleviation, and Infrastructural Development while commended the various security agencies working tirelessly to maintain and enhance security in the zone.

“The meeting further stated that in view of the enormity of the developmental challenges facing the North West, stakeholders from the zone will continue to seek the gracious support, assistance and intervention of Mr. President.

“The meeting commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, and Senators and Members of the House of Representatives for crafting and vigorously pursuing the passage of the North West Development Commission Bill. The meeting urged members of the National Assembly to give the bills expeditious consideration in the interest of national cohesion and even development.

“The meeting wishes to commend Mr. President for his commitment towards the speedy completion of key projects in the North West Zone, including the Abuja – Kaduna – Kano Highway, the Sokoto – Badagry Road Project, the Sokoto – Zamfara – Katsina – Kaduna Road Project, the Kano – Katsina Dual Carriageway, the Ajaokuta – Kaduna – Kano Gas Pipeline, the Lagos – Kaduna – Kano – Katsina – Maradi Rail Project. These projects have the potentials of boosting economic activities, mitigating poverty, enhancing security, and helping in the forging of understanding and friendship among the citizens of Nigeria”.

The APC North West Governors, Dikko Radda (Katsina State), Umar Namadi (Jigawa State), Nasiru Idris (Kebbi State), and Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto State) were contended for their credible leadership in their respective states.

In attendance are the national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and Governors of Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa and that of Sokoto represented by the deputy.

Also in attendance were the ministers of defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, minister for state defence Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle; minister of Environment, Mal. Balarabe Lawal Abbass; state minister of FCT Dr Mariya Mairiga Mahmoud; minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy Hajiya Hannatu Musawa.

Others are ministers of Housing and Urban development Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa and minister of Budget and national planning Atiku Bagudu and the special adviser on policy coordination to the President Hajiya Hadiza Balla Usman.

former governors of Kaduna and Katsina States, Ramadan Yero and Rt. Hon Bello Masari were also present.