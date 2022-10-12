As part of the commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, a former president of the Nigerian Court of Appeal Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa yesterday announced a scholarship grant to 50 girls in Gombe State to study from primary to tertiary level.

Bulkachuwa said the scholarship granted under her education foundation known as ‘ADDA Girl Education Foundation’ was aimed at supporting girls’ enrolment in schools especially in the northern part of the country.

She explained that the beneficiaries were selected from the Akko local government area of the state.

Represented by the acting chief judge of Gombe State, Justice Halima Muhammad, the former Appeal Court judge lauded traditional rulers for supporting the programme adding that it would encourage her to do more.

She stated that she chose to educate the girls in order to enable them to actualize their ambitions and aspirations, opining that if women are supported, they can excel in every career.

Bulkachuwa called on other corporate organizations and well to do individuals to enrol at least two or more children from communities into schools to help reduce the number of out of schools’ children.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion and emir of Pindiga Alhaji Ahmed Mohammad Seyoji, commended the foundation for the gesture asking other privileged citizens to emulate her.

ADVERTISEMENT