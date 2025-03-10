Leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) representing the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reaffirmed their support for Rev. John Joseph Hayab as the legitimately elected chairman of CAN in the region, rejecting assertions made by former leaders claiming to retain their positions.

At a press conference held in Abuja over the weekend, prominent figures, including state CAN chairpersons, leaders from the Youth and Women Wings (YOWICAN and WOWICAN), and senior church representatives, addressed ongoing controversies concerning the transition of leadership within the association.

Apostle (Barr.) Shina Ibiyemi, representing the Kwara State CAN chairman; Rev. Fr. Maurice Koli Hassan, chairman of Jigawa State CAN; the chairman of YOWICAN from the 19 Northern States and FCT; and Ambassador Elizabeth Azizi collectively endorsed Hayab’s leadership, condemning efforts to undermine the newly elected executives.

Ibiyemi emphasised the commitment of the returning state chairmen to rectify the misconceptions that emerged during their absence.

“On February 25, 2025, we gathered in Abuja to elect new leaders for our esteemed organisation, resulting in the appointment of Reverend Joseph John Hayab as chairman.

“While several of us were on pilgrimage in Israel and Jordan, the former chairman of the 19 Northern States and some others falsely claimed they were still in control. However, the legitimate leaders elected by the states are now here with the authority to shape our leadership,” he stated.

He characterised the actions of the former leadership as unconstitutional, claiming they resorted to threats and intimidation to cling to power.

“The behaviour of the former CAN leaders in the 19 Northern States and the FCT is scandalous. How can an executive that has illegitimately extended its term issue threats after being asked to resign by those who elected them?” he proclaimed.

Rev. Fr. Maurice Koli Hassan reaffirmed the legitimacy of the election and the new leadership’s backing from stakeholders.

“We have gathered to reaffirm our agreements from February 25. Together with stakeholders from the Northern States, we are committed to discussing how to promote progress in the North,” he remarked.

Evangelist Musa Misal, chairman of YOWICAN in the 19 Northern States and FCT, voiced strong support for the new leadership and questioned the validity of backing leaders with expired tenures.

“Why would I not support the new leadership? I have been involved since the 2016 election and understand what happened. The previous tenure has ended, and I cannot support those unwilling to step aside,” Misal stated.

The chairperson of WOWICAN, Ambassador Elizabeth Azizi, expressed full support for Hayab’s administration. “We are committed to demonstrating unwavering support for our new leader and the leadership team of the 19 Northern States and FCT under Rev. Hayab,” she said.

Hayab explained that the new leadership was lawfully elected on February 25, 2025, by recognised leaders across the Northern States and FCT.

He addressed the misleading claims made by former officials, which suggested that they were still in charge amidst the pilgrimage done by many leaders to Israel.

“The leaders from the 19 Northern States and Abuja convened on February 25 and elected new leaders. Many then travelled abroad for pilgrimage. Unfortunately, the former leaders are flooding the media with false narratives about a coup and their ousting,” Hayab said.

He highlighted that those contesting the transition had overstayed their welcome, distorting the interpretation of CAN’s constitution to justify their prolonged tenure.

“If those currently claiming leadership truly had trust, I would step aside. However, I have a mandate from these people that I intend to uphold. Some have misled others into thinking I was suspended; in fact, I refused to participate in any illegal activities,” he explained.

In addition to the leadership dispute, Hayab raised concerns regarding the adverse effects of political and religious tensions on education in Northern Nigeria.

He warned that ongoing unrest could disrupt students’ preparations for critical exams. “With JAMB just weeks away, BECE imminent, and WAEC approaching, how can we expect our children to focus on their studies amid this chaos?” he questioned.

He urged Northern governors to prioritise education, avoiding any decisions that might hinder students’ progress.

“We want to ensure our children are qualified for admissions, not just to provide them. We implore our Northern governors to refrain from implementing decisions that could jeopardise our children’s academic futures,” he stated.

Hayab further emphasised the need to restore order and credibility to CAN’s leadership, ensuring the church continues to be a unifying and developmental force.

“The national leadership of CAN is tasked with guiding its members toward growth, reconciliation, and learning. The national leadership has been awaiting confirmation of our electoral process. Today, they are back, and I trust this conference will illuminate the truth,” he concluded.