A coalition of northern leaders has stated that balancing regional lines is what will make the All Progressives Congress (APC) win the 2023 general elections.

The group said their position in the struggle for a suitable presidential pair for APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is for balancing regional lines in the choice of a vice president is key to the party’s victory in 2023.

Speaking at a meeting organised to engage the presidential candidate of APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, the stakeholders also outlined the advantages of considering a Christian vice-presidential candidate from the Northeast region of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its national coordinator, Tanko Usman, said that Northeast in all political considerations deserves the vice president slot; otherwise, the party may be unable to capture the bulk Christian votes in the North and South.

According to the group, the need to consider a vice president candidate from the Northeast is paramount and unequivocally imminent to the victory of APC in the coming polls.

They stated that religion and regional politics has remained a basic parameter which significantly influences voter’s decision especially with the current realities in Nigeria.

They advised APC to rethink on its proposed Muslim-Muslim ticket, stressing that it is a decoy that has been created to endanger the party to doom. It stated that “APC may not get the bulk votes it desire in the north, as a result of the strongholds of oppositions in the north, except it considers a Christian VP candidate”.

“We all know that Muslims in the North will slide behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abukakar, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP will also grab a chunk of votes in the north through religious sympathy, not undermining the political influence of Action Alliance Party candidate, Hamza Al-Mustapha,” the group said.

It suggested that Chief Ezekiel Afunkoyo, a Taraba State APC chieftain of APC who has maintained an outstanding track record as a devout security expert, an investment strategist, seasoned diplomat and a grassroot mobiliser be selected for the position.