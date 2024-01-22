Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has welcomed the forthcoming roundtable discussion on the security situation in the north by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG).

NEF director of publicity and advocacy/spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, expressed support for the initiative and emphasised the need for all stakeholders to come together and find practical solutions to the prevailing insecurity in the region.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Suleiman commended the efforts of the CNG in addressing the security concerns, acknowledging the imperative to change the current approach due to its inadequacies.

He said the NEF convener Professor Ango Abdullahi recognises the significance of the CNG’s efforts in fostering dialogue, developing effective strategies, and ultimately improving the security situation in the region.

He said, “The CNG’s roundtable discussion on security in the North is a timely and commendable initiative. “It is essential to recognise the significance of their efforts in addressing these security concerns.

“The need for a change in approach is a clear acknowledgment of the inadequacies of the current security measures. By organizing these discussions, the CNG aims to foster dialogue, develop effective strategies, and ultimately improve the security situation in the region.”

The roundtable discussion, scheduled to take place in Abuja on January 24 and 25, 2024, will bring together various stakeholders including government representatives, security agencies, community leaders, and experts in the field. The objective is to have an inclusive and productive conversation that will lead to actionable solutions to the prevailing security challenges in the North.

Suleiman stressed the importance of supporting such initiatives in order to create a safer and more secure environment for all residents of the region. He called on individuals, organisations, and government agencies to rally behind the CNG and contribute their expertise and resources to the success of the roundtable discussion.

“We must all support the CNG’s roundtable discussion and contribute to finding lasting solutions to the security challenges faced in the North,” Suleiman urged.

“It is only through joint efforts and collaborative strategies that we can effectively address the persistent insecurity in the region. I call on individuals, organisations, and government agencies to actively participate and contribute their expertise to this crucial dialogue,” he added.

The NEF spokesperson concluded his statement by expressing optimism that the roundtable discussion would yield positive outcomes and lead to practical actions that will promote peace, security, and development in the North.