Northern Governors Forum has felicitated with elder statesman and former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on his 88th birthday.

In a congratulatory message to the celebrant, the chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, described Gowon as one of the most refined and patriotic leaders that Nigeria had produced.

Lalong in the message issued in Jos by his director of press and public affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said Gowon apart from fighting to keep Nigeria one, had remained a father to the nation many years after leaving office and continued to support successive administrations through prayer, counsel and strategic engagement towards addressing the nation’s challenges.

He said as an elder statesman, Gowon had devoted his time, energy and resources in mobilising help for the less privileged in society just as he had mobilised funds and attracted the attention of local and global partners to tackling diseases, illiteracy, poverty and hunger among others.

Governor Lalong noted that through the Yakubu Gowon Foundation, the former military leader had touched the lives of the most vulnerable persons in society by bringing succour to their plight and ensuring that the attention of government, donor agencies and nongovernmental organisations was drawn to neglected but important issues.

He appreciated the role that Gowon had played in his interventions with members of the forum towards addressing the issues of insecurity, peace, unity and religious harmony within the Northern Region and the entire country.

He said Gowon epitomised humility, humanity, and goodwill as he had remained apolitical, but always interested in supporting causes that work for the interest of the people.

The former Nigerian leader was also commended for instituting and sustaining a national spiritual intercession programme “Nigeria Prays” which has relentlessly prayed for the unity, progress and stability of Nigeria over the years.

While wishing him many more years of good health, wisdom and God’s protection, Lalong said the former Head of State would continue to remain a worthy Ambassador for the region and Nigeria with his sterling qualities that attract goodwill from within and outside Nigeria.