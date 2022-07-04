The Arewa Development Forum for Peace and Justice (ADFPJ) has supported the call of Zamfara State Governor Bello Mutawalle on the people of the state to acquire weapons for protection against bandits in their communities.

At the end of its meeting in Kaduna, the group pleaded with the state governors in the North West region to set up machinery and measures for the Joint Task Force (JTF) of youths as community-based vigilante volunteers to complement the efforts of security operatives in the fight against criminals in the region like that of Community Protection Guard (CPG) launched in Zamfara recently.

The group in their statement signed by Alhaji Zubairu Mustafa, the executive chairman of the group faulted negative reaction over the suggestion of Zamfara state governor and bemoans at hurried comments of discouragement by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and other elites who are economical with truth of happening on the recent kidnapping, killings and attacks of the communities in North west region and environs by suspected bandits.

It said, “A few days ago, terrorists invaded a mining site in Shiroro local government area of Niger state killing about 17 security agents including soldiers, police and local vigilantes, and abducting four Chinese expatriates. This was coming a few days after reports of alleged attacks and kidnap of many people in some villages in Kaduna, Kebbi, Niger, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states unabated.

Zamfara: Need For Caution

“This multifaceted crime against the Nigerian state and Nigerians has continued to thrive without any serious strategies in place to end the challenge by the security operatives, but, instead, we are awash with news from some high-ranking officers in the security echelons and elites that they are not in support of public bearing arms for protection.

“To us, these groups of Nigerians are openly frustrating the efforts by the government of Zamfara state towards empowering communities to acquire and carry arms legally to protect themselves against the rampaging invading terrorists that have made peace impossible in their ancestral homes.

“Just on Thursday, June 30th, at the funeral prayers for a slain priest in Kaduna, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most Rev Mattew Man-Oso Ndagoso openly supported the decision of Governor Mutawalle of empowering and allowing citizens to carry arms legally to protect themselves against the incessant killings by the ravaging criminals.

“The catholic leader also referenced Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State who had earlier suggested the same thing as the only way to complement what the military and police are doing in the fight against terrorists in the region.

“For those saying it’s not right and disastrous if citizens are allowed to protect themselves in self-defence against these bandits, then who is supporting or licensing those invading bandits to continue maiming and killings by using AK-47 and other dangerous weapons in our region?”.