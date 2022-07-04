Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HPPADC) and the New Approach Humanitarian Aid Support have established a collaboration to build rescue village for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Niger State.

The rescue village is to be sited in Shiroro local government area of Niger State where New Approach Humanitarian Aid Support donated relief items and 250 tents for the IDPs.

Managing director of the commission Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa said the collaboration was unique and the rescue village sited at Kuta the headquarters of the local government.

Yelwa spoke at the presentation of relief materials for victims recently displace as a result of disaster recently even as the proposed rescue village will provide 10 to 20 tents per location in areas covered by the commission.

Yelwa therefore commended the New Approach International for its mission aimed at providing succour adding that this is the first of its kind in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello represented by the Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane applauded the HYPPADEC for the intervention.

Matane revealed that Communities affected are Manta, Galadima Kogo, Alawa, Gwadara Alawa, Gurmana and others by the bandits and therefore urged the people-prone to flood to take sensetization and mobilization with seriousness to mitigate the effects.

The head of operations/financial advisor of New Approach for Rural programme on Skill Development, Dr Lilian Omekara said the aim is to provide shelter and immediate social amenities to rescue those prone to disaster.

She disclosed that each tent would contain between five to 10 people which is divided in to two inner and outside rooms, mosquito net, repellant that can last for three years made to provide succour for the IDPs.