Northern, South East Governors Move To Tackle Insecurity

Governors of northern states and their counterparts in the South East have resolved to combat the scourge of growing insecurity in their respective domains.

The governors from the northern states declared their resolute commitment to addressing the prevalent security challenges gripping the region, while those from the Southeastern states resolved to send a delegation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek his intervention in stemming the wave of insecurity in the zone.

Accordingly, chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF), Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, yesterday met with Vice President Kassim Shettima at the presidential villa.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with the VP, the governor declared their collective determination to tackle the escalating insecurity and flooding plaguing several states in the north.

The governor noted that discussions at the meeting with Shettima encompassed both political matters and the pressing issues faced by northern states.

He expressed confidence in finding lasting solutions to the challenges, stating that “together with other colleagues and the federal government, Inshallah, this time around, the strategy will be different.”