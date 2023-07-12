PDP Govs Demand INEC’s Neutrality In Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo Polls

Governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to be neutral in the conduct of the November 11, 2023, governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

They also pledged to provide fair opposition by cooperating with the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government on issues bordering on good governance and the welfare of Nigerians.

In a communique after their inaugural meeting in Abuja yesterday under the leadership of its new chairman and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, the forum, however, said it would strive to maintain its independence and autonomy, though offering constructive criticisms where necessary.

“In the interim, the Forum would cooperate with the federal government on issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians and good governance while striving to maintain the independence and autonomy of the Forum through offering constructive criticisms where necessary,” the communique said.

While they urged urgent action to address what they called the deteriorating security situation in the country, the PDP governors

The resolve of the PDP governors to work with Tinubu comes in spite of their party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s petition at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.