The Arewa Youth Consultative Movement and the Middle Belt Youth Forum have passed a vote of confidence on the new cash withdrawal limit policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was one of the resolutions of the groups read in a joint press conference by the two groups yesterday in Abuja.

The chief convener of the groups, Godwin Meliga also said the policy was a lethal blow to vote buyers, money launderers, and financial criminals, saying that it is timely.

He also urged all Nigerians who desire a better Nigeria to support the policy as it was in public interest and not designed or directed against any section of the country.

According to him, the policy is in public interest and not made to further impoverish the poor masses of Nigeria particularly in the North, while endorsing the policy.

He said the policy will hand over the control of money in circulation back to the CBN and this will enable better management and control of the economy, inflation and other factors which will enable the federal government improve the lives of citizens.

He also urged members of the National Assembly not to support any plot to use the lawmakers to oppose the cash withdrawal policy.

Meliga further claimed that the groups were in possession of information about moves by some corrupt politicians to infiltrate particularly the House of Representatives and lure the members to oppose the policy.

He further argued that this was the best time for the policy as Nigerians regularly question the timing of all policies.

The communiqué read, “We are glad to inform Nigerians and friends of the nation that Arewa and Middle Belt youths have endorsed this new well thought-out policy of the CBN.

“We have no doubt that the new policy will help the nation achieve credible election and economic growth as well as aid the fight against corruption.

“In endorsing this policy, we are mindful of the fact that politicians who specialise in vote buying are mobilising and plotting day and night to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the policy.

“But Northern and Middle Belt Youths are hailing Buhari and Emefiele because we know and believe that the policy was formulated in public interest.

“In the long run, it is clear that this policy will fight vote buying and money laundering and expectedly, the corrupt ones among us will not like it to succeed.

“We therefore call on Nigerians to be wary of those who are bent at ensuring that they stop the policy for their selfish interest.

“As youths, we are watching. We will not hesitate to name and shame those who have resolved to stop the policy by all means.”

Meliga finally urged for support, saying with both the general election and removal of petroleum subsidy scheduled for next year, the failure of the CBN to take control of the cash in circulation leaves the country in a vulnerable position.

“And at the mercy of criminals as government cannot plan and execute plans without the correct control of the money in circulation,” he added.