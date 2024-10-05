The Bauchi State chapter of Northern Youth Assembly has defended the Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Shehu Buba, against banditry allegations levelled against by the state governor, Bala Mohammed.

Governor Mohammed had accused Buba of being part of banditry activities bedevilling the state.

But, the Northern Youths group in a statement issued by its acting state chairman, Comrade Mohammed Hussaini, described the accusations against the Senator as fabricated and false.

The youths accused the Bauchi State governor of picking on the respected lawmaker because he (Mohammed) has allegedly lost political relevance.

“Let us put it on record that, for some time now, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadeer, has launched a public political war against Sen Buba Shehu, the only politician in Bauchi State, so far who has turned to a political nightmares to the Governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

“Some of the political attacks by the Governor against the Senator, was at a political gathering during the just concluded Local Government electioneering campaign somewhere in Bauchi, where the Governor was publicly declaring his intention to destroy Sen Shehu Buba’s political career, as well as to bring the integrity of Sen Shehu Buba to disrepute and shame.

“It could be recalled that, some weeks ago Sen Shehu Buba, challenged Governor Bala Abdulkadir of Bauchi, to give an account of the palliatives Bauchi State Governor received from the Federal Government on behalf of the people of Bauchi State.

“Similarly, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, compelled Bauchi Emirate Council, to withdraw the appointment of a traditional title of Mujaddadin Bauchi, which was duly and diligently conferred on Sen Shehu Buba.

“However, Sen Shehu Buba did not bother to confront the Governor, on account of the Senator’s political maturity, sound moral background and decorum based on Islamic teachings, values and practices

“As people of Bauchi, we are fully aware on the pinnacle of Sen Shehu Buba’s contribution to humanity, hence his gradual, systematic and an informal political elevation from a Senator, representing a single constituency to a super Senator touching the lives of millions of people through strategic and peoples focused interventions support initiatives across the three senatorial districts of Bauchi State. We have witnessed Sen. Shehu Buba’s contribution across all spheres of human life in our dear State such as: education, health care, human empowerment and humanitarian services in general,” the youth said while calling on the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the activities of Mohammed.

“The people of Bauchi State, are also aware of the recent event in Toro Local Government area, where Governor Bala Mohammed once again threatened the Traditional council in the state against the person of Sen. Shehu Buba Umar unjustifiably, and further pledged to take Sen. Shehu Buba Umar down.

“These and many other political witch-haunts, indicate nothing except the grief over the increasing fortunes and acceptability of Senator Shehu Buba, at both his constituency and across Bauchi State as a whole.

“The calculated actions of the Governor, has clearly revealed the fear and worry he has particularly over his imminent and diminishing political popularity and relevance in both his party and amongst his political alliances across the country. The Governor, is adamantly on a deadly operation to destroy the political fortunes of Senator Shehu Buba, a delusionary mission which would never succeed as far as the people of Bauchi State is concerned.

“It is our adamant belief that, this evilly hatched agenda which is sought to be executed through political mischief and blackmail are only meant to divert the attention of the people from the maladministration and corruption, through mismanagement of public resources, lack of prudence and accountability in Governance, as well as absence of accountability practices in Bauchi State Government

“We wish to unequivocally put it on record that we are aware of how Bauchi State Government has been turned into a family enterprise, where only family and friends have access to Government contracts and other juicy services of the Government,” the youths added.