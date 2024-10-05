Kano Pillars have announced the signing of two former Super Eagles players, Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi, on free transfers.

Both players rejoined the club this week and have already begun training with the four-time Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions.

Ahmed Musa, 31, is making his third return to Kano Pillars, a club he first played for between 2009 and 2010, before a brief stint in 2021.

Musa was the NPFL’s top scorer during his initial time at the club, netting 18 goals in the 2009/10 season.

The former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow star, who has had an illustrious career abroad and captained the Nigerian national team, brings a wealth of experience to the team.

Musa’s return is seen as a major boost for the Sai Masu Gida as they aim to strengthen their squad.

Shehu Abdullahi, who last played for Kano Pillars in 2012, is also making his return to the club after being without a team since parting ways with Bulgarian side Levski Sofia in 2022.

The versatile 31-year-old defender has spent much of his career in Europe, featuring for clubs in Cyprus and Turkey.

His signing is expected to bolster the defensive ranks of the team.

Both players were pictured at the training ground of the former champions on Thursday ahead of their NPFL match-day five home game against Sunshine Stars.