“Excuse me, I didn’t hear you call next?” I enquired looking from the doctor to the patient. The doctor was still laughing when he told me to wait, he would call me when it’s my turn. He turned back to the patient and continued talking politics.

I was aggravated by his manner of subtle dismissal that I had to once more interrupt their gist. “Sorry, but…I don’t see that you’re busy. Why can’t you attend to me now? I have to be at work for goodness sake.” The patient now spoke, “Madam, He has not yet finished with me, when we are done he will call you.”

I ignored the man, he was not my cup of tea. It was the doctor I faced and was talking to. The doctor stared at me coldly. Oh sorry, I didn’t know I was disrupting something important than my health, I thought sarcastically.