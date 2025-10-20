Rangers have ended their protracted search for a new head coach by appointing former Sheffield manager Danny Rohl.

Rangers sacked Russell Martin after 17 games on October 5 and held unproductive talks with former manager Steven Gerrard, Rohl and ex-Ibrox defender Kevin Muscat.

The breakdown of talks with Muscat, who is close to sealing China’s Super League title with Shanghai Port, brought Rohl’s name back into the frame and he has been appointed on an initial two-and-a-half-year deal.

“It is a huge privilege at an incredible club, recognised around the world,” said the 36-year-old German.

“I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for.

“The expectations here are clear. The fans want to see results now – my mentality and experience is to think in exactly the same way.

“We have no time to waste, we start straight away. I respect that trust is earned and understand we have to give the supporters confidence in what we are doing by showing it on the pitch from the start.”

Rangers sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership, with just one win from eight games, and face Brann in the Europa League on Thursday.

Title-winning boss Gerrard withdrew from consideration last weekend, saying the timing was not right for him to return to Ibrox.