The National Open University of Nigeria Alumni Association (NOUNAA), has elected new national officers to pilot affairs of the association for the next three years.

In an election which was witnessed by the vice chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, delegate members of the alumni from 36 states and FCT voted for their preferred candidates in Abuja.

In his remark, the vice chancellor, who was represented by the head of Marketing in the Directorate of Advancement and Linkages, Mr Olademeji Tiamiyu, commended the peaceful conduct of the alumni election and charged the new executives to be good ambassadors of the university.

In his acceptance speech, the new president of NOUN Alumni, Ifeanyi Kingsley Obukwelu, promised to justify the confidence reposed in him and the new officials.

He said they will work to complete on-going alumni projects and initiate new ones that will impact on the immediate communities and give good public image of the university.

The newly inaugurated executives of NOUN Alumni have Mr Ifeanyi Kingsley Obukwelu as the president with Yusuf Musa- deputy president and Dr Alimi Abubakar Etsu as the secretary general.

Others are Onipede Esther Oluwakemi, treasurer; Dr Hussaini Umar Ganduje, vice president North West; Abana Bulum Maina, vice president North East; Edward Louis Garba, vice president North Central; Donald Isaac Udoh, vice president South South; Sarah Sobowale, vice president South West and Theophilus Anudike, vice president South East.

Also inaugurated were Mr Emovon Courage, PRO; Chiadika Emmanuel Onyinye, financial secretary; Auwal Muhammad, organising secretary; Sa’adu Ibrahim Nock, welfare officer; Ismail Kolawole, assistant secretary general and Badmus Quadri Yinka as the legal adviser.