The Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has reassured the public and members of its academic community that the process of selecting the next Vice-Chancellor will be fair, transparent, and strictly in line with established guidelines.

Advertisement

This assurance followed a social media report suggesting that a potential candidate for the position had been disqualified because his name was not included in a congregation list.

However, the university, in a press statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, dismissed the claims as misleading, clarifying that the names currently on circulation were not final and do not represent the full list of qualified candidates for the top position.

“The so-called congregation list being circulated is not in any way conclusive. In fact, the said candidate has been included in the congregation list,” the university said.

It further explained that the process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor remains ongoing, as the deadline for submission of applications, advertised in three national dailies, has not yet elapsed.

“The search for the next Vice-Chancellor is a work in progress. It is not foreclosed until the advertised deadline is reached,” the Council assured.

NOUN urged stakeholders and the general public to disregard any publications aimed at misinforming or stirring controversy over the process, stressing that the Governing Council is committed to a just and credible outcome.