The management of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has concluded the design, development, testing and the deployment of the NOUN mobile application for students with a view to actualising the vision and mission of the university.

This was contained in a memo signed by Benedicta A.Otakpor (Admin Officer 1) on behalf of the deputy vice-chancellor, (Technology, Innovation and Research), Prof. Godwin Akper.

The application, amongst other considerations, aggregates the various sections of the university’s portal that are directly related to students activities such as registration, TMA, announcements, etc. into a page to further enhance easy accessibility, the memo stated.

Akper encouraged students to visit Google Play Store and Apple Store for Android and IOS phone users to download and install the application.

He explained that the app is the official channel for the dissemination of information and announcements to students.

The memo further outlined steps for user registration. “If you are launching the app for the first time, you will tap on ‘create account’ to create an account for yourself on the app.

“Subsequently, enter the details of the account you created to login and access the features of the app.”

There is also a link through which users can make suggestions on how to improve the app.