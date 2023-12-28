In a world where education is viewed as the cornerstone of progress, the pressing need for the government to translate rhetoric into action to provide quality and inclusive education cannot be overemphasised.

Unfortunately, despite dedicated campaigns the number of out-of-school children continues to be a persistent challenge in Nigeria.

Therefore, the imperative for the government to not only articulate but actively walk the talk on addressing the plight of out-of-school children becomes increasingly pressing, according to stakeholders.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in its recently released global data said Nigeria now had about 20 million out-of-school children out of its about 200 million population.

This has demanded tangible, decisive actions that will pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for the youngest members of our society.

The former Minister of Education, Mal. Adamu Adamu failed to address this menace despite various policies laid down during his administration.

Now, the current Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has again pledged to get 15 million out-of-school children back into classrooms by 2027.

Mammam, who stated this during a meeting with the press said, “We will be paying particular attention to this unacceptable phenomenum and in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment, would work towards returning 15 million Out of School Children to the classrooms by the year 2027.”

However, stakeholders are concerned about how he would work to achieve this target.

They therefore, emphasised the critical role of the government in transforming promises into impactful initiatives, ensuring that no child is left behind in the journey towards knowledge and empowerment.

An educationist, Julius Kene urged the government to ensure that policies meant to tackle out of school children in the country are implemented rather than establishing them without concrete actions.

“As a society, our commitment to education should be reflected not just in words, but in concrete actions. To tackle the issue of out-of-school children, we must invest in accessible and quality education, ensuring that no child is left behind,” he said.

A parent who resided in Lugbe, Abuja, Chris Terna said in the pursuit of education for all children, the government must eliminate barriers, provide equal opportunities, and invest in inclusive and quality learning environments.

According to him, only then can we truly empower every child to reach their full potential.

He said, “The government’s role in addressing the out-of-school children issue is crucial. Effective policies and targeted interventions are essential to ensure that every child receives an education, leaving no one behind in the pursuit of knowledge and a better future.”