Novare Real Estate Nigeria, has restated its commitment to providing high quality retail and commercial properties to support business growth.

The chairman of Novare Real Estate Nigeria, Professor Fabian Ajogwu stated this at the press briefing on the sixth anniversary celebrations of Novare Lekki Mall and unveiling of the anniversary logo held yesterday in Lagos.

Ajogwu said, “in spite of economic challenges, the Group remains convinced that the opportunities for growth and development are strong, and some of these opportunities exist within the real estate and retail business value chains.”

He pointed out that “the overall task and objective before the country today, as we struggle with rising costs and economic difficulties, is to develop a strategy to put the nation on accelerated growth path within well defined, realistic and attainable timelines. This, effectively, is the shared strategic framework for inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

He added that Novare’s strong presence in the economy and its leadership in the retail and commercial property market, undeniably places an obligation on the Company to play a leading role in the developmental ambitions of the economy, which the Company is pursuing with vigour and purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said to underscore this commitment as well as tap into the infrastructure development drive of government, the Novare Group has over the last decade built a strong portfolio of investments in the real estate sector running into millions of dollars.

According to him, we are celebrating the sixth anniversary of Novare Lekki Mall, which has transformed the socio-economic dynamics of Sangotedo and its environs and that of Lagos.

“Our malls are testaments to our capital importation drive, which helps to support government’s desire for foreign direct investments. For instance, this mall we celebrate today was driven by foreign direct investment valued at N31.5 billion at the time of completion.