Olam Agri, a leading agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre and an operating group of Olam Group, has inaugurated The Seeds for the Future Foundation in Nigeria to strengthen opportunities for farmers and communities along its value chain.

The Seeds for the Future Foundation will focus on four key social action pillars: supporting farms and farmers to strengthen local wheat production; enabling wider education and skills development for young people; empowering women in farming communities; and promoting health and nutrition across the country.

The Foundation was launched at an event held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja attended by H.E. the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. As part of the launch, Olam Agri unveiled an educational grant for first-year students in public tertiary institutions.

The Seeds for the Future is Olam Agri’s flagship N300 million wheat value chain development initiative in Nigeria, launched in 2021. Through the platform, the business undertakes interventions under four major pillars: research and development, innovation, education, and economic empowerment. The initiative aims to contribute to the attainment of government’s economic development agenda in key segments of the economy, such as agriculture/food security, economic diversification, women empowerment, nutrition & health, education, and skills development.