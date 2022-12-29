Team Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has won the 2022 Federal Civil Service Games (FEPSGA) held in Jos, Plateau State.

The team emerged the overall champion out of the total 67 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA), while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing came second and third respectively.

Chairman of Nigerian Ports Sports Association (NIPOSA), Ahmad Umar, acknowledged the NPA’s managing director, Mohammed Bello Koko, happiness over the feat.

Umar, who is the general manager, human resources, disclosed that the Bello-Koko, disclosed that the team’s victory was worth celebrating and had promised to host the team at a yet to be announced date.

According to Umar, the 2022 success was unprecedented because the team set many records in the history of the games.

He said, “The men’s football team won the gold medal in football for the first time and also the trophy for best overall team. Furthermore, the gold medals haul from swimming was exceptional, while NPA also had medals in weak areas such as the dart and squash games.”

The team manager, Charles Okaga, also stated that he was proud of the record setting performances of the team.

According to him, he had counselled the football team to fight for one another and exercise exceptional team spirit on their way to the 3-1 victory over the Ministry of Trade and Industry team in the final football match.

LEADERSHIP Sports recalls that the men’s football team had won the Maritime Cup Football Competition in November.