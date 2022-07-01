National Population Commission (NPC) has identified 42 communities as enumeration areas for trial census across nine local government areas of Jigawa State.

Speaking at the flag-off of the training of the ad-hoc staff who will conduct the exercise in the state, the NPC commissioner Kano State who is also overseeing Jigawa State, Dr Ismail Lawan Sulaiman said, the commission has engaged all stakeholders for the success of the exercise.

He said for the trial census and the general census the commission has adopted the use of information technology for accuracy, effectiveness and success of the exercise.

He said even the recruitment of the ad-hoc staff was done online to ensure accountability and effectiveness in the process.

According to him 110 ad-hoc staff including field enumerators, supervisors were recruited and they were now being given training on how to conduct the exercise in the state.

He called on the people of Jigawa State to give their support towards the success of the exercise in the state.

He maintained that conducting a successful census exercise will in return provide the country’s policy makers with reliable statistics for social and economic planning for sustainable growth and development.